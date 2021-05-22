Armenian translations of four autobiographic books by Charles Aznavour now available at the National Library

Translations of four autobiographic books by Charles Aznavour have been added to the collection of the National Library of Armenia.

Under a project launched in 2019, Newmag Publishing House intends to publish nine autobiographic books until 2024 – the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary singer. The 10th book will be an extensive collection of Aznavour’s songs.

Within the framework of the initiative, Newmag has so far translated and published four autobiographical books, which are already available in the reading rooms of the National Library.

The first book titled Retiens la vie was translated from French by Artak Herikyan and Jacqueline Minasyan. Foreword by Rosie Armen.

In the book D’une porte l’autre the great chansonnier talks about the most sensational issues of his time. Translated from French by Hamlet Gasparyan.

In the book À voix basse Charles Aznavour speaks honestly about his family’s past and the difficulties of starting his career. Translated from French by Samvel Gasparyan.

Charles Aznavour wrote the book Tant que battra mon coeur, when he was 89. He tells about events and people he has never mentioned in any book. The book was translated from French by Hamlet Gasparyan.