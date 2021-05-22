Armenia Defense Ministry refutes reports claiming Azerbaijani forces are 5 km away from Lake Sevan

Armenia’s Defense Ministry has commented on the video released by the Azerbaijani side, which claims that they have positioned 5 kilometers away from the Lake Sevan and have captured a hill.

“The adversary is 30 kilometers away from Lake Sevan in a straight line,” a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry told Armenpress.

“They have not entered the territory of Armenia and have not captured any hill. The hill which is seen in the video is on the borderline. We have positions and conduct service in different sections of that borderline, on different hills,” the Ministry said.