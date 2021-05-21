Quarrel between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops reported in Sev Lake area in Syunik

The situation resulting from the provocations carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on May 12 and 13 has not changed significantly as of noon on May 21, the Ministry of Defense informs.

A quarrel between the parties was reported near Lake Sev late on May 20. The incident was caused by the videos which were earlier published on Armenian and Azerbaijan news outlets and social media. The command of the troops was able to resolve the altercation.

The Ministry of Defense urges to refrain from spreading such videos and notes that they in no way help resolve the issue peacefully, contributing to the unnecessary increase of tension.

In general, the situation is stable. Units of the Armenian Armed Forces are in full control of the situation, continuing to block the advancement of the Azerbaijani military.