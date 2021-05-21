President, acting PM discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with President Armen Sarkissian.

During the meeting, they touched upon the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the process of expelling the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces that intruded into the sovereign territory of Armenia, and the ways of excluding any encroachments on the territorial integrity of Armenia.

They also exchanged views on the Armenia’s position on staring demarcation and delimitation works and the preconditions presented. It was emphasized that only in case the preconditions are met, will the necessary conditions be created to start relevant discussions in that direction.