Military attachés accredited to Armenia visit Syunik

On May 20, the Ministry of Defense organized a visit of military attachés of foreign embassies accredited to the Republic of Armenia to Syunik province to study the situation created as a result of intrusion of Azerbaijani servicemen on the ground.

Representatives of the command of the Armed Forces unit responsible for the area of the briefed the military attachés on the situation after May 12, the developments, the actions taken by the Armenian side and answered questions.



Accompanied by representatives of the command, the military attachés visited the Sev Lich area, recorded the presence of Azerbaijani servicemen in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, observed the deployment of Armenian-Azerbaijani forces in the territory.