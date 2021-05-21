Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire comes into effect

A ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has come into effect, the BBC reports.

The ceasefire began early on Friday, bringing to an end 11 days of bombardment in which more than 240 people have died, most of them in Gaza.

Palestinians poured onto the streets of Gaza soon after the truce began, while a Hamas official warned its hands “are on the trigger”.

Both Israel and Hamas have claimed victory in the conflict.

US President Joe Biden said that the ceasefire brought “genuine opportunity” for progress.

On Thursday more than 100 Israeli air strikes targeted Hamas infrastructure in the north of Gaza. Hamas retaliated with rocket fire.