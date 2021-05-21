CoE will do the utmost within its mandate to help achieve lasting peace in the region, Secretary General tells Armenian President

The Council of Europe, within its mandate, will do its utmost to support the two member states in achieving lasting peace and prosperity in the region, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejčinović Burić said in a letter to Armenian President Armenia Armen Sarkissian on the immediate return of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held by Azerbaijan.

“We continue to closely monitor the humanitarian and human rights situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. In its turn, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has expressed its concern over the reports, according to which not all persons detained in the context of the 2020 conflict have been exchanged,” she said.

The Secretary General said the PACE Migration Commission is currently preparing a report entitled “Humanitarian Consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict.”

