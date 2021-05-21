Canadian, Russian FMs discuss developments in Nagorno Karabakh

Canada’s Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh at the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting

Minister Garneau reiterated that Canada continues to call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to ease tensions and expresses its hope that the parties can engage in meaningful action, including accelerating the release of detainees and the remains of the deceased, the investigation and prosecution of all alleged war crimes and cooperation on demining.

Minister Garneau said Canada will continue to support the primary role of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in reaching a permanent settlement of this conflict.