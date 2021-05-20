Nikol Pashinyan confirms the authenticity of the document published by the opposition

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has confirmed the authenticity of the document on establishment of a joint commission on the delimitation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Yes, this is the only document that has been in circulation for two days now,” Pashinyan said at a special sitting of the National Assembly initiated by the opposition factions.

According to the acting Prime Minister, the document had not been made public earlier, as it would be incorrect for the government to publish the working document still under discussion.

“What is the most important provision in that document is that the parties undertake to resolve the border situations not through movements of troops, but exclusively through diplomatic and political means,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

The document leaked by the opposition raised a wave of criticism and sparked protests. The sitting of the National Assembly was accompanied by protests outside the building.

According to the draft, by May 31, Armenia and Azerbaijan shall form national delegations within the framework of the commission on border delimitation, and the Russian Federation shall form a delegation to provide them with advisory assistance.

The document stipulates that the commission will hold its first meeting by June 30, based on the results of which it will form a list of main directions and work procedure, as well as approve the composition of the expert groups. The document emphasizes that all issues will be resolved “exclusively by political and diplomatic means.”