Italian region of Friuli Venezia Giulia recognizes the Armenian Genocide

The regional council of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy, unanimously adopted a resolution, recognizing the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Italy reports.

Author of the document Alberto Budai said “It is important for our autonomous community to express itself clearly by taking all necessary action for the recognition of the genocide of Armenians, a proud people who have endured and endure so many abuses and which deserve our support.”

he thanked members of the council for voting unanimously to approve the motion.

“The freedom of peoples, the possibility of self-determination and the protection of local identities are fundamental values ​​that prompted me to take on my political path. the fundamental rights must never be overruled and international law must always be guaranteed to everyone,” he added.