ECHR to rule on the case of Aleksander Lapshin, a blogger imprisoned in Azerbaijan in 2017 after journeys to Artsakh

The European Court of Human Rights will deliver its ruling on the case “Lapshin v. Azerbaijan today.

The applicant, Alexander Valeryevich Lapshin, is an Israeli, Russian and Ukrainian national who was born in 1976 and lives in Haifa (Israel).

The case concerns an incident during the applicant’s imprisonment in Azerbaijan in 2017 for having crossed the State border outside the checkpoints during journeys to Nagorno-Karabakh, and the ensuing inquiry by the prosecutor’s office into the incident.

The authorities asserted that the incident had been a suicide attempt, while the applicant alleges it was attempted murder. Relying on Article 2 (right to life) and Article 3 (prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment), the applicant complains that an attempt was made on his life while in prison and that the domestic authorities failed to investigate the circumstances of the case.

He also complains of ill-treatment and humiliation during his transfer to and his time in prison in Azerbaijan, and alleges that he was kept in solitary confinement for a period of seven months.