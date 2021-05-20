EBRD- and EU-backed fund invests in Armenia’s renewable energy sector

Private equity fund Amber Capital Armenia, supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union (EU), has acquired Solis, an Armenian solar plant operator, to build and operate a 4 MW photovoltaic (PV) solar power plant in Aragatsotn, western Armenia.

The facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021 and generate 7.5 GWH of clean energy per year, resulting in 3,200 tonnes of avoided CO 2 emissions annually. The power plant will contribute to Armenia’s green recovery and create around 50 jobs in construction and plant operations.

Ecoville LLC, a leader in the development and construction of commercial ground-mounted solar power plants and rooftop PV systems in Armenia, has been awarded the engineering and construction contract for the project in a competitive tender process.

This is the first project financed by EU-Armenia SME Fund, managed by Amber Capital; the private equity fund seeks to invest in viable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Armenia. Ameriabank provided financing towards this first project.

Anushavan Simonyan, CEO of Amber Capital Armenia, highlighted the importance of the project for both the country and the fund, emphasising that renewable energy is one of the fund’s priorities. “The investment in this solar project is the first step in our strategy to develop a market-leading renewable-energy assets portfolio, adhering to the highest environmental, social and governance standards,” he said. “We see a great potential and continue to seek investment opportunities in the renewables space, with the goal of contributing to Armenia’s green energy potential, environmental improvement and job creation. We are very pleased to partner with Ameriabank and Ecoville to make this important project happen.”

Artak Hanesyan, Ameriabank CEO, underscored the potential of Armenia’s renewable energy sector and noted that Ameriabank has been supporting a series of projects in the renewable energy sector. “We are delighted to be part of key investment projects in Armenia that contribute to the development of the country’s strategically important economic sectors,” he said. “We are committed to the delivery of our green policies, and the partnership with Amber Capital is yet another important contribution to a more efficient and environmentally friendly energy system in Armenia.”

Dimitri Gvindadze, EBRD Head of Armenia, said: “Increasing the production of clean energy is an important step in reducing carbon emissions in Armenia and addressing climate change. This is yet another step in boosting the solar capacity of the country. One of the core objectives of the EBRD is the transition towards a low-carbon economy.”

Andrea Wiktorin, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Armenia, said: “The EU Armenia SME Fund is key for the country’s business environment and investment climate, in line with Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement standards. We are glad and proud that the Fund’s first investment is in the renewables sector, which signifies the potential for sustainable finance and investments in Armenia. The EU is committed to supporting the country and its private sector on the path to green recovery, economic growth and job creation. The green transition is on its way and unstoppable.”