Determining the future status of Artsakh crucial – MEP Pernando Barrena

It is time for the European Parliament to demand from Azerbaijan to immediately and unconditionally release of all Armenian prisoners detained during and after the conflict, fully implementation of the ceasefire agreement and to refrain of further military intrusion in Armenian territory, Member of the European Parliament Pernando Barrena said at the plenary session of the European Parliament.

“A long-standing political negotiated solution based on the principles of Non-Use of Force, Territorial Integrity, and the Equal Rights and Self-Determination of Peoples, is crucial to determine the future status of Artsakh,” he added.