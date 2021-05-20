Azerbaijani side opens fire on construction equipment near the village of Shosh in Artsakh

On May 17, the Azerbaijani side, once again violating the ceasefire statement, opened fire on construction equipment carrying out engineering work in the rear of the Armenian positions near the village of Shosh, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan informs.

A resident of Shosh community in Martuni region was injured as a result of breaking of the windows of the equipment.



The Human Rights Defender states that the Azerbaijani side, ignoring the agreement reached at the highest political level and the international legal norms, regularly resorts to provocations, endangering the life and health of the people of Artsakh. The incidents are aimed at disrupting the normal life of the people in different communities; they are directed against the physical and mental immunity of the people of Artsakh.



Taking into account the impossibility of the internal structures of Artsakh to prosecute the perpetrators of such incidents by the Azerbaijani side, the Defender urges to take appropriate steps to investigate the incidents, to conduct a tripartite investigation, to conduct a proper investigation into all registered cases, which will allow the perpetrators to be prosecuted.