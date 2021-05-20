Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected – Greek MFA

Tensions along Armenia’s border are of particular concern, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

“Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected. It is essential to avoid any unilateral actions that could undermine regional peace and stability,” the Ministry said.

Tensions along #Armenia's border are of particular concern. Armenia’s territorial integrity has to be respected. It is essential to avoid any unilateral actions that could undermine regional peace and stability — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) May 19, 2021

The statement comes after the Azerbaijani armed forces intruded into the sovereign territory of Armenia on May 12. Some groups have pulled back as a result of actions taken by the Armenian forces, but some troops still remain in the border regions of Syunik and Gegharkunik.

Negotiations were expected to continue on Wednesday, but the Azerbaijani side failed to show up at the talks.