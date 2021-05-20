Armenian Defense Minister briefs Russian counterpart on situation after Azerbaijani intrusion

Late on May 19, Armenia’s acting Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Shoigu.



Vagharshak Harutyunyan presented the situation created as a result of provocations of the Azerbaijani armed forces and the actions of the Armenian side. Both sides agreed on the need for a peaceful settlement of the issue.



At the same time, the Armenian Defense Ministr stressed that the encroachments on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia are absolutely unacceptable; the Azerbaijani military is obliged to return to the starting positions.



Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoigu also discussed the process of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh and a number of other issues related to regional security.