500-600 Azerbaijani troops still in Armenia: Pashinyan presents the situation on borders

Situation in the border regions of Gegharkunik and Syunik remains unchanged, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

He added that the situation remains tense as about 500-600 Azerbaijani servicemen still remain on the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

“The logic of our armed forces is the following: to restrain the potential of Azerbaijan’s actions through tactical steps. In political terms our goal is not to allow the situation spiral out of control and to do the utmost to exclude any scenario of war or military clashes and to get the Azerbaijani troops to pull back from the territory of Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

He stressed that Armenia’s opinion overlaps with that of international partners and noted that the movement of Azerbaijani troops goes counter to the trilateral statement of November 9.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that the opening of communications in the region is one of the priorities for the government, because the opening of communications is as necessary for Azerbaijan as it is for the Republic of Armenia.

On the other hand, he reiterated that Armenia has never discussed and will never discuss anything in the context of “corridor” logic.