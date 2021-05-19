Russia offers assistance in delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Lavrov

Russia has offered to provide assistance to Baku and Yerevan in resolving the situation on the border, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, following talks with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, TASS reports.

Lavrov said Russia has come up with the initiative to establish an Armenian-Azerbaijani commission for delimitation and demarcation.

“Yesterday we informally started the work of the CSTO Foreign Ministers Council. We considered the request of our Armenian colleagues and, in accordance with this request, discussed the situation in relations between Yerevan and Baku. By prior agreement with the parties, the Russian Federation offered to provide assistance for delimitation and demarcation of the border, having come up with an initiative to create a joint Armenian-Azerbaijani commission for this purpose, in which Russia could take part as a consultant or a mediator, if you like,” the Minister said.

Lavrov noted that the Russian Federation, within the framework of these contacts, also informed other countries about the efforts that Moscow is making to resolve the incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.