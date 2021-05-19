Pashinyan briefs Putin on situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation today.

Nikol Pashinyan presented the current situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that the Azerbaijani forces, contrary to all norms of international law, have violated the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The Acting Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the efforts made by Russia are aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the region.

The parties agreed on the ways and methodology to resolve the situation.