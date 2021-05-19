‘Eternal Armenia’ art installation on display at Glendale’s Central Park

As part of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Month, an experiential light sculpture titled “Eternal Armenia” by artists Margarita Simonian, Vreje Bakalian, and Yeva Babayan will be on display across the green lawn of Glendale’s Central Park from May 14 to 28, Asbarez reports.

The 18ft light-weight, circular-aluminum truss structure will be programmed with LED lighting. The ancient Armenian symbol of Eternity will light up the park like a beacon in the night while attracting astonishment in the daytime. Red, solar lit garden lights, symbolic of red poppies in remembrance of the almost 5,000 perished soldiers from the recent Artsakh war and the bloodshed of 1.5 million in the 1915 genocide, will also be spread across the field for all to cherish.

The Glendale Arts and Culture Commission generously sponsors this temporary art installation through funding from the Urban Art Program and support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, and Glendale Community Services and Parks.

The mission of the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission is to enrich the human experience, reinforce Glendale’s identity and civic pride through arts and culture, and recognize the importance of arts to our quality of life and the local economy. This is accomplished by consciously integrating arts and culture into the daily life of the people of Glendale through urban design, planning, economic development, and education.