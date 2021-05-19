Armenian Ombudsman briefs CoE Human Rights Commissioner on Azerbaijani provocations

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan had an urgent discussion with the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović.

The Ombudsman briefed her on the gross violations of the rights of Armenian citizens, first of all, border residents, on May 12 and 13 by the Azerbaijani armed forces due to the illegal advance of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.



The Defender also presented to the CoE Commissioner the results of the fact-finding work of the RA Human Rights Defender on May 14 and 15 in Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces.



Additional details of human rights violations will be provided to international organizations in separate reports and reports.