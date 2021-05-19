Armenia has never held and will never hold discussions on any “corridor” – Pashinyan

Armenia has never held and will never hold discussions on any “corridor,” acting prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the consultations on the macroeconomic-fiscal framework of the draft medium-term expenditure program.

Speaking about the situation in the border regions of Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces, the acting PM said “the situation is stable but tense,” and emphasized that it is unacceptable for the Armenian side.

“Our position is clear, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces must leave the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. Of course, our Armed Forces are carrying out tactical actions, but our position is that this situation must be resolved through diplomacy, in a peaceful way. This is our primary approach and goal,” the acting PM said.

“You know that we have applied for implementation of certain functions under the procedures of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. In particular, you know that there is a Collective Security Treaty Organization crisis response regulation, and we will take action under that regulation. In general, we continue consultations within the CSTO. The process may not go as fast as it should, but there are collective security mechanisms in place,” Pashinyan added.

he said Armenia will continue the diplomatic efforts to provide the international community with full information on the situation and to increase international pressure on Azerbaijan.

“Naturally, we will continue to work with our strategic partner, the Russian Federation. You are also informed that I have asked the Russian President for assistance, and consultations in this direction will continue,” he added.

“In general, I consider Azerbaijan’s actions non-constructive. They are taking steps to increase tensions in the region. Our assessment is that by these actions they are trying to abort the further implementation of the statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

He reminded that the January 11th statement referred to the opening of regional communications and the settlement of cargo transportation issues. I want to emphasize that not only is the Republic of Armenia interested in the opening of regional communications, but we also see this as one of the important economic priorities for us. But I want to emphasize again that Armenia has never discussed and will not discuss any “corridor” logic. We are talking about the opening of communications in the region.