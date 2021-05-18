World Food Programme provides cash assistance to displaced people in Armenia

In partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the UN World Food Programme (WFP), is launching a cash assistance programme for displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh to meet their food needs across Armenia till the end of June.

WFP’s support to food insecure people is provided thanks to the financial support of the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Government of France, and Government of Flanders. WFP will provide monthly cash transfers from April to June to the displaced population who has already registered on the Government platform and is in Armenia.

The cash assistance will help displaced people buy a wide range of diverse food items to balance their diet. The assistance is in line with existing national efforts undertaken by the Government of Armenia and its partners to support people whose food security has been negatively affected by the conflict.

“We are grateful for the generous contribution from our partners, which helps displaced people in Armenia meet their basic food needs and not go to bed on an empty stomach,” said Jelena Milesovic, WFP Representative and Country Director in Armenia . “Humanitarian assistance is needed so that families can avoid adopting negative coping mechanisms, such as eating less, or borrowing money to buy food. This is extremely welcome support that will help many families to make ends meet during these difficult times.”