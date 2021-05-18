Turkey worried Iceland could recognize the Armenian Genocide

The Speaker of Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop on Monday asked his counterpart in Iceland Steingrimur Sigfusson not to back the draft resolution on Armenian Genocide, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a letter to Sigfusson, Mustafa Sentop said the draft resolution submitted in Iceland parliament was “built on groundless allegations.”

“I learned that a draft resolution, which built on groundless allegations and aimed at recognizing the events of 1915 as genocide, has been submitted to your parliament. It is obvious that such unfounded attempts, which we know that they emerged with the provocation of some circles, will result in nothing but shadowing the good relations that exist between our countries,” Sentop said in the letter.

The Turkish parliament speaker said the resolution would shadow Turkey-Iceland relations.’