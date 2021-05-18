Should Azerbaijani military fail to retreat, Armenian Armed Forces reserve the right to solve the issue through ‘other means’ – MoD

The situation after the provocations carried out by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on May 12 and 13 has not changed as of the evening of May 18. The situation is relatively calm, the Ministry of Defense informs.



The Ministry of Defense emphasizes the need for a peaceful settlement of the issue, highly appreciates the efforts made by various countries and international organizations in that direction and takes note of their calls for a peaceful solution. It notes that the negotiations launched on May 14 are still under way.

However, the Defense Ministry says, in the absence of a peaceful settlement within a reasonable time, i.e. in the event the Azerbaijani military fail to return to their starting positions without preconditions, the RA Armed Forces reserve the right to resolve the issue through other means, including force.

“Once again we declare that any encroachment on the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia is absolutely unacceptable, the Azerbaijani military is obliged to leave the territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the Ministry stated.