Russia closely following the situation on the Armenian–Azerbaijani border – MFA

Russia is closely following the situation on the Armenian–Azerbaijani border and maintains operational ties through the military and border services, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation related to the border incident between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Russian side provides assistance to Baku and Yerevan in reducing tensions through regular contacts at the highest and high levels. Operational ties are maintained between the military and border services of our countries,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said Russia sees a solution to the conflict in the launch of the border delimitation process with its subsequent demarcation.

“The Russian Federation is ready to continue in every possible way to contribute to the consistent normalization of the situation in the South Caucasus,” the Ministry noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also confirmed the need for strict adherence to the ceasefire regime, as well as the strict implementation of other provisions of the statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.