Ex-Minister Gagik Beglaryan arrested upon arrival in Armenia

Armenia’s former Minister of Transport and Communication Gagik Beglaryan was arrested upon his arrival at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Police press service informs.

Beglaryan, 57, was handed over to the National Security Service after arriving from Moscow on May 17.

The former minister had been wanted since March 23, 2020 on charges misappropriation or waste and abuse of official authority.

Detention was chosen as precautionary measure.

Gagik Beglaryan was the head of Yerevan’s Kentron community in 2002-2008 and served as Mayor of Yerevan between 2009 and 2010.He was the Minister of Transport and Communication in 2012-2016.