Changes in the procedure of entry to the Republic of Armenia

The Armenian government has implemented changes in the procedure of entry to the Republic of Armenia. Upon entering the territory of the Republic of Armenia travelers will be asked to provide:

a COVID-19 PCR test certificate* with a negative result taken within the previous 72 hours, or a certification* of complete vaccination against COVID-19 with 2 dosages and the second dose taken at least 14 days before entering the country.

certificate with a negative result or a vaccination certificate is not required for children up to 1-year-old.

travelers entering the territory of the Republic of Armenia from the territory of the Russian Federation should present the certificate through “Путешествую без COVID-19” mobile application.

mobile application. For foreigners the entry to the Republic of Armenia continues to remain open both via air and land borders.

The quarantine on the territory of the Republic of Armenia due to COVID-19 will continue through 11 July, 2021.

If the travelers have been registered in the ARMED system, the vaccination certificate can be provided via ArmedeHealth mobile application. The traveler can present the vaccination certificate via mobile application or present the printed version of the certificate from the application protected with QR code.

Non-holders of the relevant certificate are subject to PCR sampling at the airport or border checkpoint sampling points and to compulsory isolation until the negative result will be obtained.

The person will be hospitalized if corresponding symptoms are detected as a result of examination.

In case of rejection of sampling or examination all non-holders of the relevant certificate shall be isolated for 14 days.

The PCR test-related expenses should be covered by the traveler.

* – The certificate should be in Armenian, Russian or English printed on the official letterhead and should contain the following information: