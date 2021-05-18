Armenian National Congress to participate in snap elections, Levon Ter-Petrosyan to top party list

The Armenian National Congress will participate in the snap elections expected on June 20. The decision was made during the first sitting of the newly elected Board․

Armenia’s first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan will top the party list, Levon Zurabyan will head the election headquarters.

“We are convinced that it is possible to form a just government in Armenia. In Armenia, realism, common sense, rational political thinking, the courage to be honest with the people and to present the truth to them must win again. Only in that case it is possible to realize the people’s desires, to follow the path of progress,” the Party said in a statement.