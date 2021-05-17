US Secretary of State, French FM discuss the need for long-term political settlement of the Karabakh conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have discussed the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
“Jean-Yves Le Drian and I discussed our concern over the violence between Israelis and Palestinians. We also discussed the need for a long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Secretary Blinken said in a twitter post.
No further details were provided.
Earlier today French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had a phone conversation with Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.