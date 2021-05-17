Pashinyan, Lukashenko discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Nikol Pashinyan briefed his interlocutor on the recent developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. He noted that the Azerbaijani side, in breach of all the norms of international law, violated the border and invaded the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The Acting Prime Minister drew Lukashenko’s attention to the need to properly discuss the issue within the CSTO and to compare the positions of the CSTO partner countries on the situation.

President Lukashenko voiced concern over the situation and expressed readiness to work for a peaceful solution.