France renews call for withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenian territory

France is following the situation with the greatest attention and calls on the parties to continue their discussions in order to achieve the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenian territory, the French Foreign Ministry said after FM Jean-Yves Le Drian’s phone talks with Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhoun Bayramov.

Regarding the current tensions on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, he recalled the great concern of France and its commitment to the preservation of the territorial integrity of Armenia.

Referring to issues still pending after the ceasefire statement of November 9, including the essential issue of release of all Armenian detainees, France renews its appeal – following on from the press release by the Co-Chairmen of the Group of Minsk from April 13 – to a direct and high-level dialogue between the parties, under the auspices of the Co-Chairs, in order to discuss all the issues with a view to reaching a comprehensive agreement guaranteeing security and lasting peace in the region.