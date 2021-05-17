Erdogan says Biden has ‘bloody hands,’ condemns arms sale to Israel

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said US President Joe Biden had “bloody hands” because of his support for Israel in the raging conflict in the Gaza Strip, AFP reports.

The Turkish president’s comments represented one of his strongest attacks on Biden since his arrival in the White House in January.

He lashed out at Biden directly in a furious nationally televised address.

“You are writing history with your bloody hands,” Erdogan said in remarks addressed to the US president.

“You forced us to say this. Because we can not stay silent on this anymore.”

Last week Erdogan accused Israel of waging “terrorism” and vowed to rally the world to Gaza’s defense.

“Today we saw Biden’s signature on weapons sales to Israel,” Erdogan said on Monday in reference to US media reports of a new potential $735 million arms shipment approved by the Biden administration.

“Palestinian territories are awash with persecution, suffering and blood, like many other territories that lost the peace with the end of the Ottomans. And you are supporting that,” Erdogan told Biden.