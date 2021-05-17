CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenia’s acting Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas.



Vagharshak Harutyunyan presented the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, noting that despite the fact that according to the agreement reached, several groups of Azerbaijani servicemen returned to their starting positions today, some of them are still in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, and the problem, actually, has not been solved.



The Armenian Defense Minister noted that taking into account the fact that the Azerbaijani military is under the full control of the Armenian units, as well as the fact that large forces are accumulated on both sides of the border, the consequences may be unpredictable if the situation is not resolved quickly.



Stanislav Zas noted, in turn, that they are closely following the developments, and added that the issue will be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe.