Border situation unchanged, negotiations with Azerbaijani side to resume at 2 pm – Armenia MoD

The situation created after the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces in some border areas of Syunik and Gegharkunik regions of the Republic of Armenia remains unchanged, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.



At night, the Azerbaijani side tried to carry out certain logistical work, which was prevented by the Armenian units.

The Ministry notes that in all three directions, where the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to gain positional advance, all possible means of security are under the full control of the Armenian armed forces, that is, they are deprived of the opportunity to replenish their weapons and other means.



The situation is stable, representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces are not carrying out any fortification operation, and are not trying to aggravate the situation.



The negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the situation will continue today, at 14:00.