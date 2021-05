Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Kasim-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan , a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

The interlocutors discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Nikol Pashinyan considered inadmissible Azerbaijan’s encroachment on the sovereign territory of Armenia and attached importance to coordinating the positions of the CSTO partners to resolve the issue.