Armenia hails France’s principled stance on inadmissibility of Azerbaijan’s encroachments on Armenian sovereign territory

Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had a telephone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Discussions focused on the situation in the border regions of Armenia incited by Azerbaijani armed forces tand the steps taken to reduce the tension.

In this regard, the Armenian Foreign Minister praised France’s principled position on the inadmissibility of Azerbaijan’s encroachments on the Armenian sovereign territory.