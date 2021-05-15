US must work for withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenian territory – Rep. Sherman

The US must work for withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from Armenian territory, Congressman Brad Sherman said in a Twitter post.

“Greatly concerned over reports of Azeri troops crossing over into Armenia. The United States must unequivocally condemn this violation of international law, and work for the withdrawal of Azeri forces from Armenian territory,” teh Congressman said.

On May 12 Azerbaijan’s armed forces crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia and advanced 3.5 kilometers in Sev Lich (Black Lake) section in Syunik province. in an attempt to surround and siege the lake.

On Thursday the Ministry of Defense reported provocations in the Vardenis and Sisisan sections.

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that Azerbaijan had failed to fulfill a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border. He appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for military assistance.

While the Azerbaijani troops have pulled back in some sections, the situation still remains unsolved, the Ministry of Defense says. Negotiations are expected to continue today.