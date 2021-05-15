Situation on Armenian borders unchanged, new round of talks with Azerbaijani side expected on Sunday

The situation on Armenia’s borders remains unchanged after a new round of negotiations with the Azerbaijani side.

Azerbaijan’s armed forces crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia and advanced 3.5 kilometers in Sev Lich (Black Lake) section in Syunik province. in an attempt to surround and siege the lake. On Thursday the Ministry of Defense reported provocations in the Vardenis and Sisisan sections.

“The Armenian side has once again presented its clear demand to the representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to avoid further aggravation of the situation, to avoid unpredictable consequences, to leave the sovereign territories of the Republic of Armenia without any preconditions, to return to their starting positions,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.



As a result of the discussions, an agreement was reached to continue the negotiations tomorrow, on May 16, at 14:00.

No change in the situation has been registered in all three directions, where the Azerbaijani military tried to advance its positions.



Representatives of Azerbaijani Armed Forces had to leave some territories on Friday as a result of actions taken by Armenian subdivisions



The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia emphasize the need for a peaceful settlement of the situation, but once again declare that encroachments on the sovereign territories of Armenia are absolutely unacceptable.