Negotiations with Azerbaijani side resume in Armenia’s Ishkhanasar

Negotiations with the Azerbaijani side have started in the territory of Ishkhanasar, deputy head of Goris community Menua Hovsepyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

Today the talks are being conducted by the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh Rustam Muradov.

On May 12 Azerbaijan’s armed forces crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia and advanced 3.5 kilometers in Sev Lich (Black Lake) section in Syunik province in an attempt to surround and siege the lake.

On Thursday the Ministry of Defense reported provocations in the Vardenis and Sisisan sections.

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that Azerbaijan had failed to fulfill a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border. He appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for military assistance.

While the Azerbaijani troops have pulled back in some sections, the situation still remains unsolved, the Ministry of Defense says. Negotiations have resumed today.