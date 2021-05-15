Negotiations on withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces to continue tomorrow – Armenia MoD

The situation created after the encroachments on May 12-13 by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the border areas of Syunik and Gegharkunik regions of the Republic of Armenia under the pretext of “border adjustment” remains unchanged, the Ministry of Defense informs.



The Armenian side has presented its clear demand to the Azerbaijani military to return to the positions without any preconditions, the Ministry said, adding that the negotiations to resolve the issue peacefully will continue tomorrow.

The Defense Ministry refuted various media reports on new cases of advancement of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

“Not only have the Azerbaijani units not advanced after May 13, but have had to leave some territories as a result of the actions of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Ministry said.



It once again urged to refrain from disseminating unverified, mostly false information, especially on such sensitive issues.



In case of any development of the situation, the Ministry of Defense will issue a statement.