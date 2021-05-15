Iran calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to resolve dispute peacefully

The Islamic Republic has urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to urging the two neighboring countries “to resolve their border dispute through peaceful ways,” Tehran Times reports.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, issued a statement on Friday saying that Iran was closely following developments at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely and sensitively following the developments of the past few days along the borders of the two neighboring countries, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Khatibzadeh said.

“Iran hopes that the dispute would be settled as soon as possible with the two sides’ prudence and through peaceful ways,” the spokesman noted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran underlines the necessity of maintaining stability and calm in the region, and calls on both sides to show restraint, avoid fueling the disagreements, and respect the two countries’ borders,” he added.

He also expressed Iran’s preparedness to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the two countries’ differences, including the recent dispute.

The statement came after Azerbaijan violated the Armenian border in Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces.