Following with concern the situation in Armenia’s Syunik Region – Spanish lawmaker

We are following with concern the situation in Armenia’s Syunik Region and near Sev Lake (Black Lake) where Azerbaijan is reported to have entered Armenian territory, member of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Antón Gómez-Reino said in a Twitter post.

“We need international law to be respected to avoid threats to peace and security in the region,” he added.

Seguimos con preocupación la situación en la Región armenia de Syunik y en el lago Sec donde se reporta que Azerbaiyán ha entrado en territorio armenio.



Necesitamos que se respete el derecho internacional para evitar amenazas para la paz y la seguridad en la región. pic.twitter.com/9s1uUuzvb6 — Antón Gómez-Reino🔻 (@AntonGomezReino) May 15, 2021

On May 12 Azerbaijan’s armed forces crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia and advanced 3.5 kilometers in Sev Lich (Black Lake) section in Syunik province in an attempt to surround and siege the lake.

On Thursday the Ministry of Defense reported provocations in the Vardenis and Sisisan sections.

Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that Azerbaijan had failed to fulfill a promise in full to withdraw troops that had crossed the border. He appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for military assistance.

While the Azerbaijani troops have pulled back in some sections, the situation still remains unsolved, the Ministry of Defense says. Negotiations have resumed today.