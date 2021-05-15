Armenia’s acting FM discusses border situation with CSTO officials

In the follow-up to the recent discussions, on May 15, Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian had telephone conversations with the Chairman of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojidin Mukhriddin, and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

On Friday Ara Aivazian and Stanislav Zas discussed the steps towards resolving the situation on the state border of Armenia resulting from the Azerbaijani incursion on May 12.



Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ara Aivazian briefed CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas that letters have been sent on behalf of the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia to Tajikistan- Chairperson-in-Office of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, and the members of the Council with a request to implement the consultation procedure according to Article 2 of the treaty.

The sides exchanged views on the further processes envisaged by the procedure.