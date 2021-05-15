Armenian pavilion at 2021 Venice Biennale highlights the Diaspora communities

Titled “HYBRIDITY”, the Armenian Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, allows visitors to step into the Armenian experience of coexisting in countries across the globe. Curated by Allen Sayegh (Vosguerichian), the exhibition will be on display at Palazzo Ca’ Zenobio from August 28th until November 21st, 2021, ArchDaily writes.

According to author Dima Stouhi, the pavilion explores the subjects of coexistence and finding a sense of identity in today’s digital contexts. The experimental installation gives visitors a chance to explore the characteristics of human interaction through physical and digital mediums, creating a “hybridity of identities.”

A global virtual machine will be installed on the grounds of Ca’ Zenobio degli Armeni, connecting more than 80 countries that house the Armenian diaspora and expanding the architectural structures of Venice through Augmented Reality. The connected individuals will be able to share their experiences through images and videos, inviting visitors into their daily life. The pavilion is curated by Allen Sayegh, in collaboration with Boston-based design firm INVIVIA and Armenian firm Storaket Architectural Studio.