Armenia appreciates international calls to Azerbaijan to withdraw troops

Armenia highly appreciates the calls of international partners to Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw its armed units from the territory of Armenia, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said.

She once again emphasized that the Azerbaijani side made an incursion in the sovereign territory of Armenia.

“The Foreign Ministry of Armenia is hopeful that the Azerbaijani side will abide by these calls and will not further escalate the situation,” she added.

“The Republic of Armenia is determined to take every measure to ensure its territorial integrity, of which we have informed our partners on different platforms,” Naghdalyan stated.