Violation of Armenia’s sovereign territory by Azerbaijan a serious breach of international law, French MEP says

This violation of Armenia’s sovereign territory by Azerbaijan is a new and very serious fault countering international law, countering the treaty on conventional armed forces in Europe to which the Republic of Azerbaijan is a signatory, and countering the ceasefire statement it signed on November 9, 2020, French Member of the European Parliament François-Xavier Bellamy says.

“This new provocation shows that after the war he started several months ago, Ilham Aliev is not looking to create, as he claims, the conditions for lasting peace. This aggression is a very serious warning, just days away from a major troop movement announced by Azerbaijan most recently as a ‘military exercise’ – a pretext preceding its large-scale attack in September 2020,” the MEP said in a Facebook post.

“It is therefore urgent to strongly oppose these provocations if we want them not to result in the same escalation of violence. The attacks multiplied for more than eight months, documented war crimes and this new international border violation can no longer answer the dismaying silence of international institutions,” François-Xavier Bellamy said.

He supported President Emmanuel Macron’s strong statements during his conversation with acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “We must fully assume France’s commitment to respecting international law, and the friendship that binds our country to Armenia, by doing everything possible to finally stop this destabilizing maneuvers.”