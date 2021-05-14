Trudeau government must speak up to defend the territorial integrity of Armenia, Shadow Foreign Minister Michael Chong says

The Trudeau government must speak up to defend the territorial integrity of Armenia, Canada’s Shadow Foreign Minister Michael Chong says.

He voiced concern about reports of Azerbaijani troops crossing into Armenia.

“Having approved arms exports that upset the balance of power in Nagorno-Karabakh war, the Trudeau government must speak up to defend the territorial integrity of Armenia,” Mr. Chong said in a Twitter post.

On May 12 Azerbaijan’s armed forces crossed the state border of the Republic of Armenia and advanced 3.5 kilometers in Sev Lich (Black Lake) section in Syunik province. in an attempt to surround and siege the lake.

On Thursday the Ministry of Defense reported provocations in the Vardenis and Sisisan sections.