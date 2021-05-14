Secretaries of Armenian and Russian Security Councils discuss situation after Azerbaijani incursion

During a telephone conversation on Friday the Secretaries of Security Councils of Armenia and Russia Armen Gevorgyan and Nikolay Patrushev discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The parties exchanged views and discussed possible solutions to the problem.

Armen Grigoryan stressed that Armenia views this as an encroachment on its sovereign territory by Azerbaijan. He noted that it’s unacceptable for Armenia and stressed that the Azerbaijani armed units should leave those territories and return to their starting positions.

Secretary Grigoryan stressed that the claims of the Azerbaijani side are unfounded and noted that there are still maps left from the Soviet period, which substantiate the fact that the above-mentioned territories are Armenian.

Speaking about Armenia’s application to the CSTO, Armen Grigoryan attached importance to launching the necessary mechanisms within the CSTO in order to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Nikolay Patrushev, in turn, praised the restraint of the Armenian side, emphasizing the importance of using all possible diplomatic efforts to resolve it, adding that the Russian side is working intensively at all levels to resolve the issue as soon as possible.