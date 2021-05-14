Moscow’s assistance to Yerevan not discussed during Pashinyan-Putin phone talk – Peskov

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan did not discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the issue of Moscow’s assistance in connection with the situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters today.

“Pashinyan did not ask for help. Of course, the Armenian side expressed extreme concern about the situation on the border. This concern was shared by President Putin. And President Putin emphasized the need to fulfill all the provisions of the trilateral agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. First of all, the provision , which applies to the need for a ceasefire,” Peskov said.

Earlier today Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Nikol Pashinyan informed the Russian President about the situation created by the incursion of Azerbaijani armed forces into Syunik region of Armenia.